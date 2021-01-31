Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.05. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
