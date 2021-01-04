 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

