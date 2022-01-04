 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular