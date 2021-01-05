 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

