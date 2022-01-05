Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 9 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Lake Geneva, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.