Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

