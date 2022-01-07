It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low near 10F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 10 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18. 1 degree is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear. Low 14F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures …
This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy and becoming windy with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 14F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of sn…