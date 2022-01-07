 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular