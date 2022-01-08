It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
