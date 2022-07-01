Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Period…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 52F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Gen…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW a…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small ha…