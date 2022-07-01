Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.