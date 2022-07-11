Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.