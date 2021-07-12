 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elsa leaves Florida after bringing intense rain and wind

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics