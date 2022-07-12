Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

