 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vehicles stall in midst of severe flash flooding in Pennsylvania

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics