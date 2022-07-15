Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.