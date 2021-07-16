 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

