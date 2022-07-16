 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

