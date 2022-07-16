Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.