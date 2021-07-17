Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.