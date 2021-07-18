Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.