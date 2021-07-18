 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

