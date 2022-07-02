Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
