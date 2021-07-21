The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
