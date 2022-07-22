Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
