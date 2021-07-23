The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
