The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared fo…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 deg…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The s…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 34%…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. To…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We'll see …
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot …