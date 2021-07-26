 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pile up of cars on road in China after deadly floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics