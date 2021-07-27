 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Earthquake simulators help prepare visitors to Japan for the worst

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics