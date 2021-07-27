Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can e…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forec…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92,…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Ho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 34%…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect…