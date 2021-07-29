Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 7:22 PM CDT until THU 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.