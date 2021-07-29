The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 7:22 PM CDT until THU 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low near 70F. Winds SW at…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can e…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings …
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92,…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forec…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Ho…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect…
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.