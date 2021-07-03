Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.