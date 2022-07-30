Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.