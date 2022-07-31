Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.