Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
