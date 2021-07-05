Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 97. 72 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.