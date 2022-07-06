Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.