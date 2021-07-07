Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.