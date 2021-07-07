Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
