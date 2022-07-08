Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.