Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Lake Geneva. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.