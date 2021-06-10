Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.