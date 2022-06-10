It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
