It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
