It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 12:04 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
