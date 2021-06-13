The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
