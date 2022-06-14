The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
