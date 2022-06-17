The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
The two adults were still missing after they were swept away in the drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South, authorities said.
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 48% chance of …
It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun …
This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva…