Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
The two adults were still missing after they were swept away in the drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South, authorities said.
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 48% chance of …
It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It shou…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake G…