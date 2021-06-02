Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.