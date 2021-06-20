The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
