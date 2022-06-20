The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
