Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

