Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

