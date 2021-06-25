 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe storm and flood threat for the Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics