The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 d…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 …
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…