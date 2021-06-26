Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.